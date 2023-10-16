Examining the Volatility of Nuwellis Inc’s (NUWE) Stock

The stock of Nuwellis Inc (NUWE) has seen a -21.11% decrease in the past week, with a -46.17% drop in the past month, and a -60.73% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 25.96%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 14.71% for NUWE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -33.23% for NUWE’s stock, with a -78.24% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.35. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Nuwellis Inc (NUWE) is $9.40, which is $10.08 above the current market price. The public float for NUWE is 1.86M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.25% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NUWE on October 16, 2023 was 116.79K shares.

NUWE) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Nuwellis Inc (NASDAQ: NUWE) has plunged by -9.40 when compared to previous closing price of 1.01, but the company has seen a -21.11% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-09-11 that MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Nuwellis, Inc. (Nasdaq: NUWE), a medical technology company dedicated to transforming the lives of people with fluid overload, today announced that President and Chief Executive Officer Nestor Jaramillo, Chief Financial Officer Rob Scott, and Chief Medical Officer Dr. John Jefferies, will participate in a fireside chat at the upcoming Gilmartin Group Emerging Growth Showcase on Thursday, September 21, 2023, at 12:00 pm ET.

NUWE Trading at -44.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NUWE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 25.96%, as shares sank -46.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -61.39% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NUWE fell by -21.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -86.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3313. In addition, Nuwellis Inc saw -91.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NUWE starting from Jaramillo Nestor Jr., who purchase 4,098 shares at the price of $4.79 back on Mar 15. After this action, Jaramillo Nestor Jr. now owns 4,098 shares of Nuwellis Inc, valued at $19,629 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NUWE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-200.99 for the present operating margin

+55.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nuwellis Inc stands at -170.02. The total capital return value is set at -84.87, while invested capital returns managed to touch -72.54. Equity return is now at value -118.98, with -91.05 for asset returns.

Based on Nuwellis Inc (NUWE), the company’s capital structure generated 7.96 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.38. Total debt to assets is 3.99, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.70.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -1.85, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.92 and the total asset turnover is 0.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.86.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Nuwellis Inc (NUWE) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.