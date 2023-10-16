Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Polished.com Inc’s (POL) Stock

In the past week, POL stock has gone down by -8.59%, with a monthly decline of -34.41% and a quarterly plunge of -86.29%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.52%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 13.08% for Polished.com Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -17.46% for POL’s stock, with a -83.87% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for POL is 1.98.

The public float for POL is 98.19M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.59% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of POL on October 16, 2023 was 5.96M shares.

Polished.com Inc (AMEX: POL)’s stock price has gone decline by -7.40 in comparison to its previous close of 0.08, however, the company has experienced a -8.59% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-16 that Polished.com Inc. (NYSE:POL ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 15, 2023 8:30 AM ET Company Participants John Bunka – Interim Chief Executive Officer Robert Barry – Interim Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Eric Landry – BML Capital Operator Good morning, and welcome to the Polished’s Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call. Please note that certain statements made during the call constitute forward-looking statements made pursuant to the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Act of 1995 as amended.

POL Trading at -40.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought POL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.52%, as shares sank -35.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -65.22% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, POL fell by -8.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -86.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.0844. In addition, Polished.com Inc saw -87.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Polished.com Inc (POL) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.