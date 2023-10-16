Evaluating the Ups and Downs of CNH Industrial NV’s (CNHI) Stock

The stock of CNH Industrial NV (CNHI) has seen a 0.09% increase in the past week, with a -13.28% drop in the past month, and a -22.95% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.56%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.29% for CNHI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.94% for CNHI stock, with a simple moving average of -19.46% for the last 200 days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for CNH Industrial NV (NYSE: CNHI) is above average at 6.82x. The 36-month beta value for CNHI is also noteworthy at 1.64. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 11 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

The public float for CNHI is 930.39M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.43% of that float. The average trading volume of CNHI on October 16, 2023 was 6.34M shares.

CNHI) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of CNH Industrial NV (NYSE: CNHI) has plunged by -1.18 when compared to previous closing price of 11.89, but the company has seen a 0.09% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Schaeffers Research reported 2023-09-19 that Evercore ISI downgraded both Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) and CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI) to “in line” from “outperform” today, citing agricultural production cuts.

Analysts’ Opinion of CNHI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CNHI stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for CNHI by listing it as a “In-line.” The predicted price for CNHI in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $14 based on the research report published on September 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CNHI Trading at -9.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CNHI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.56%, as shares sank -12.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.37% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CNHI rose by +0.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.15. In addition, CNH Industrial NV saw -26.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CNHI

Equity return is now at value 35.16, with 5.96 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, CNH Industrial NV (CNHI) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.