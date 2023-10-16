Evaluating the Impact of -9.86 Increase on Society Pass Inc’s (SOPA) Stock

In the past week, SOPA stock has gone down by -5.60%, with a monthly decline of -25.87% and a quarterly plunge of -30.89%. The volatility ratio for the week is 24.82%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.81% for Society Pass Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -16.13% for SOPA’s stock, with a -57.47% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

, and the 36-month beta value for SOPA is at 1.58. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for SOPA is $2.63, which is $2.8 above the current market price. The public float for SOPA is 9.62M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.32% of that float. The average trading volume for SOPA on October 16, 2023 was 389.53K shares.

SOPA) stock’s latest price update

Society Pass Inc (NASDAQ: SOPA)’s stock price has plunge by -9.86relation to previous closing price of 0.35. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -5.60% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-07-19 that There are growth ideas and then there are the top hypergrowth stocks to buy, enterprises that provide zero guarantees other than raising your blood pressure. So, if you already have high blood pressure, investing in the hypergrowth sector will almost surely be hazardous to your physical, mental and emotional wellbeing.

Analysts’ Opinion of SOPA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SOPA stocks, with Ascendiant Capital Markets repeating the rating for SOPA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SOPA in the upcoming period, according to Ascendiant Capital Markets is $3.50 based on the research report published on July 11, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SOPA Trading at -23.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SOPA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 24.82%, as shares sank -33.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -33.33% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SOPA fell by -5.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -68.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3735. In addition, Society Pass Inc saw -67.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SOPA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-543.98 for the present operating margin

-41.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for Society Pass Inc stands at -599.52. The total capital return value is set at -112.38, while invested capital returns managed to touch -124.53. Equity return is now at value -118.81, with -92.22 for asset returns.

Based on Society Pass Inc (SOPA), the company’s capital structure generated 7.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.25. Total debt to assets is 4.87, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.27. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -1.06, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.07 and the total asset turnover is 0.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.98.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Society Pass Inc (SOPA) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.