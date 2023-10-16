Evaluating the Impact of 7.04 Increase on TPI Composites Inc’s (TPIC) Stock

The stock of TPI Composites Inc (TPIC) has seen a -0.96% decrease in the past week, with a -26.14% drop in the past month, and a -74.90% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.53%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.12% for TPIC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.32% for TPIC’s stock, with a -73.13% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

and a 36-month beta value of 1.93.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

The average price predicted for TPI Composites Inc (TPIC) by analysts is $10.04, which is $7.76 above the current market price. The public float for TPIC is 39.49M, and at present, short sellers hold a 21.97% of that float. On October 16, 2023, the average trading volume of TPIC was 1.59M shares.

TPIC) stock’s latest price update

The stock of TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ: TPIC) has increased by 7.04 when compared to last closing price of 2.41.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -0.96% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-10-12 that SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TPI Composites, Inc. (“TPI”) (Nasdaq: TPIC) today announced that the company will release its third quarter 2023 results after the market close on Thursday, November 2, 2023, to be followed by a conference call at 5:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) on the same day.

TPIC Trading at -35.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TPIC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.53%, as shares sank -19.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -61.92% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TPIC fell by -3.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -71.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.67. In addition, TPI Composites Inc saw -74.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TPIC starting from Miller Ryan D., who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $4.45 back on Aug 25. After this action, Miller Ryan D. now owns 13,648 shares of TPI Composites Inc, valued at $44,530 using the latest closing price.

Jordan Tyrone Michael, the Director of TPI Composites Inc, purchase 2,000 shares at $5.16 during a trade that took place back on Aug 21, which means that Jordan Tyrone Michael is holding 23,840 shares at $10,320 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TPIC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.30 for the present operating margin

+0.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for TPI Composites Inc stands at -3.65. The total capital return value is set at -3.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch -10.87. Equity return is now at value -33.02, with -11.26 for asset returns.

Based on TPI Composites Inc (TPIC), the company’s capital structure generated 60.15 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.56. Total debt to assets is 22.53, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 266.53. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 23.32.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.12, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.27. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.85 and the total asset turnover is 1.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.41.

Conclusion

To sum up, TPI Composites Inc (TPIC) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.