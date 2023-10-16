Euronav NV (EURN) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Euronav NV (NYSE: EURN) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.11 in relation to its previous close of 17.85. However, the company has experienced a 3.36% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketBeat reported 2023-10-02 that Oil tankers as a group sailed to a strong rally during the two years between November 2020 and November 2022. Stocks in the industry corrected throughout much of this year, but are close to breaking out of a shallow decline.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Euronav NV (NYSE: EURN) is above average at 6.12x. The 36-month beta value for EURN is also noteworthy at 0.26. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for EURN is $20.27, which is $4.37 above than the current price. The public float for EURN is 126.28M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.08% of that float. The average trading volume of EURN on October 16, 2023 was 1.65M shares.

EURN’s Market Performance

EURN stock saw an increase of 3.36% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 15.11% and a quarterly increase of 17.46%. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.89%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.18% for Euronav NV (EURN). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.02% for EURN stock, with a simple moving average of 12.46% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EURN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EURN stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for EURN by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for EURN in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $21.50 based on the research report published on August 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

EURN Trading at 4.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EURN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.89%, as shares surge +13.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.25% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EURN rose by +3.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.92. In addition, Euronav NV saw 12.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for EURN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.45 for the present operating margin

+27.50 for the gross margin

The net margin for Euronav NV stands at +23.78. The total capital return value is set at 5.09, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.95. Equity return is now at value 28.98, with 14.41 for asset returns.

Based on Euronav NV (EURN), the company’s capital structure generated 78.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.83. Total debt to assets is 42.74, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 70.79. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.76.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.93, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.18 and the total asset turnover is 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.23.

Conclusion

In summary, Euronav NV (EURN) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.