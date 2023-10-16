Etao International Co Ltd. (ETAO) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Etao International Co Ltd. (NASDAQ: ETAO)’s stock price has plunge by -11.12relation to previous closing price of 0.18. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -27.73% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

and a 36-month beta value of 0.42.

The public float for ETAO is 44.52M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.16% of that float. On October 16, 2023, the average trading volume of ETAO was 360.91K shares.

ETAO’s Market Performance

ETAO stock saw a decrease of -27.73% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -48.71% and a quarterly a decrease of -67.23%. The volatility ratio for the week is 22.51%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 14.31% for Etao International Co Ltd. (ETAO). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -46.13% for ETAO stock, with a simple moving average of -93.39% for the last 200 days.

ETAO Trading at -55.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ETAO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 22.51%, as shares sank -48.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -70.55% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ETAO fell by -27.73%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2876. In addition, Etao International Co Ltd. saw -98.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ETAO

Equity return is now at value -0.64, with -0.61 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Etao International Co Ltd. (ETAO) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.