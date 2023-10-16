Ensysce Biosciences Inc (ENSC) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Ensysce Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: ENSC) has increased by 18.06 when compared to last closing price of 1.44. Despite this, the company has experienced a 50.44% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Accesswire reported 2023-09-05 that SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 5, 2023 / Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (“Ensysce” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:ENSC), a clinical-stage company applying transformative chemistry to improve prescription drug safety, today announced that its management has been invited to present at the H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference (the “conference”) taking place in New York, NY on September 11-13, 2023.

while the 36-month beta value is 0.63.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Ensysce Biosciences Inc (ENSC) is $12.43, which is $18.92 above the current market price. The public float for ENSC is 2.53M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.84% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ENSC on October 16, 2023 was 51.93K shares.

ENSC’s Market Performance

The stock of Ensysce Biosciences Inc (ENSC) has seen a 50.44% increase in the past week, with a -2.86% drop in the past month, and a -18.27% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.75%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.90% for ENSC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 23.56% for ENSC stock, with a simple moving average of -58.35% for the last 200 days.

ENSC Trading at 1.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ENSC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.75%, as shares surge +2.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.37% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ENSC rose by +55.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -76.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3778. In addition, Ensysce Biosciences Inc saw -81.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ENSC starting from GOWER BOB G, who purchase 90,287 shares at the price of $0.49 back on Mar 02. After this action, GOWER BOB G now owns 1,222,682 shares of Ensysce Biosciences Inc, valued at $44,087 using the latest closing price.

GOWER BOB G, the Director of Ensysce Biosciences Inc, purchase 270,000 shares at $0.48 during a trade that took place back on Mar 01, which means that GOWER BOB G is holding 1,132,395 shares at $128,979 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ENSC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-959.91 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Ensysce Biosciences Inc stands at -994.12. Equity return is now at value -4113.17, with -312.78 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.56.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Ensysce Biosciences Inc (ENSC) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.