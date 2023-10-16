Enservco Corp (ENSV) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Enservco Corp (AMEX: ENSV)’s stock price has soared by 18.26 in relation to previous closing price of 0.34. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 21.81% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-08-12 that LONGMONT, Colo., Aug. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Enservco Corporation (NYSE American: ENSV), a diversified national provider of specialized well-site services to the domestic onshore conventional and unconventional oil and gas industries, today announced it has scheduled its 2023 second quarter earnings call for Tuesday August 15, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. ET.

, and the 36-month beta value for ENSV is at 1.53. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

The average price suggested by analysts for ENSV is $1.00, which is $0.6 above the current market price. The public float for ENSV is 20.71M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.99% of that float. The average trading volume for ENSV on October 16, 2023 was 207.42K shares.

ENSV’s Market Performance

The stock of Enservco Corp (ENSV) has seen a 21.81% increase in the past week, with a 2.84% rise in the past month, and a 1.85% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.57%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.30% for ENSV. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.67% for ENSV’s stock, with a -31.99% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ENSV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ENSV stocks, with Northland Capital repeating the rating for ENSV by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ENSV in the upcoming period, according to Northland Capital is $1.25 based on the research report published on November 13, 2015 of the previous year 2015.

ENSV Trading at 10.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ENSV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.57%, as shares sank -5.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.07% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ENSV rose by +21.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -77.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3758. In addition, Enservco Corp saw -75.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ENSV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-36.07 for the present operating margin

-13.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for Enservco Corp stands at -25.76. The total capital return value is set at -43.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch -51.57. Equity return is now at value -197.51, with -45.92 for asset returns.

Based on Enservco Corp (ENSV), the company’s capital structure generated 1,125.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 91.84. Total debt to assets is 62.37, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 695.72. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 56.79.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.98, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.41. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.86 and the total asset turnover is 0.94. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.58.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Enservco Corp (ENSV) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.