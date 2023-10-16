Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH): A Technical Analysis

Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ: ENPH) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.51.

The public float for ENPH is 131.39M, and currently, short sellers hold a 8.83% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ENPH on October 16, 2023 was 3.78M shares.

ENPH) stock’s latest price update

Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ: ENPH) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.52 compared to its previous closing price of 123.81. However, the company has seen a gain of 3.92% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-14 that Enphase Energy is a global leader in solar microinverter technology, offering best-in-class solar power solutions. The recent pullback and the company’s solid growth make it an attractive investment opportunity. Enphase is likely to profit from strong tailwinds linked to the recent move towards energy independence.

ENPH’s Market Performance

ENPH’s stock has risen by 3.92% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 3.45% and a quarterly drop of -32.38%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.50% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.33% for Enphase Energy Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.09% for ENPH’s stock, with a -29.86% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ENPH Trading at -0.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ENPH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.50%, as shares surge +6.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.93% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ENPH rose by +4.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -53.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $121.10. In addition, Enphase Energy Inc saw -53.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ENPH starting from Rodgers Thurman J, who purchase 32,600 shares at the price of $122.76 back on Sep 14. After this action, Rodgers Thurman J now owns 85,200 shares of Enphase Energy Inc, valued at $4,001,927 using the latest closing price.

RANHOFF DAVID A, the EVP & Chief Commercial Officer of Enphase Energy Inc, sale 1,791 shares at $175.10 during a trade that took place back on May 30, which means that RANHOFF DAVID A is holding 82,644 shares at $313,609 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ENPH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.42 for the present operating margin

+41.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for Enphase Energy Inc stands at +17.05. The total capital return value is set at 24.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch 23.12. Equity return is now at value 80.45, with 19.40 for asset returns.

Based on Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH), the company’s capital structure generated 159.26 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 61.43. Total debt to assets is 42.63, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 147.60. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 56.93.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.02, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.62 and the total asset turnover is 0.90. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.55.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.