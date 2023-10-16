Energy Transfer LP (ET) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

In the past week, ET stock has gone up by 2.75%, with a monthly gain of 1.92% and a quarterly surge of 6.63%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.24%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.74% for Energy Transfer LP The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.58% for ET stock, with a simple moving average of 7.43% for the last 200 days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET) is 11.50x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ET is 1.65. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

The average price recommended by analysts for Energy Transfer LP (ET) is $17.07, which is $3.44 above the current market price. The public float for ET is 2.63B and currently, short sellers hold a 2.10% of that float. On October 16, 2023, ET’s average trading volume was 12.79M shares.

ET) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET) has surged by 0.44 when compared to previous closing price of 13.77, but the company has seen a 2.75% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-11 that Energy Transfer (ET) prices its $4 billion senior notes, the net proceeds allow it to refinance debt and utilize it for general partnership purposes.

Analysts’ Opinion of ET

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ET stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for ET by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ET in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $14 based on the research report published on October 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ET Trading at 3.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ET to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.24%, as shares surge +1.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.71% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ET rose by +2.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.76. In addition, Energy Transfer LP saw 16.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ET starting from MCCREA MARSHALL S III, who purchase 50,000 shares at the price of $13.79 back on Sep 05. After this action, MCCREA MARSHALL S III now owns 6,769,267 shares of Energy Transfer LP, valued at $689,500 using the latest closing price.

MCCREA MARSHALL S III, the Co-CEO of Energy Transfer LP, purchase 50,000 shares at $13.64 during a trade that took place back on Sep 01, which means that MCCREA MARSHALL S III is holding 6,719,267 shares at $682,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ET

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.90 for the present operating margin

+10.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for Energy Transfer LP stands at +5.29. The total capital return value is set at 8.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.82. Equity return is now at value 12.64, with 3.91 for asset returns.

Based on Energy Transfer LP (ET), the company’s capital structure generated 148.69 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.79. Total debt to assets is 46.20, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 181.86. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 59.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.14, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.49. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.98 and the total asset turnover is 0.84. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.17.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Energy Transfer LP (ET) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.