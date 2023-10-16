Elys Game Technology Corp. (ELYS) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Elys Game Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: ELYS)’s stock price has decreased by -12.50 compared to its previous closing price of 0.58. However, the company has seen a 1.02% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-06-09 that If you are looking for stocks that have gained strong momentum recently but are still trading at reasonable prices, Elys Game Technology, Corp. (ELYS) could be a great choice. It is one of the several stocks that passed through our ‘Fast-Paced Momentum at a Bargain’ screen.

The 36-month beta value for ELYS is also noteworthy at 2.16.

The public float for ELYS is 30.23M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.55% of that float. The average trading volume of ELYS on October 16, 2023 was 131.52K shares.

ELYS’s Market Performance

ELYS’s stock has seen a 1.02% increase for the week, with a 30.46% rise in the past month and a -20.97% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 21.38%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 14.98% for Elys Game Technology Corp. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.48% for ELYS stock, with a simple moving average of -4.41% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ELYS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ELYS stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for ELYS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ELYS in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $10 based on the research report published on July 26, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

ELYS Trading at 9.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ELYS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -65.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 21.38%, as shares surge +29.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.32% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ELYS rose by +1.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +37.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5059. In addition, Elys Game Technology Corp. saw 81.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ELYS

Equity return is now at value -159.06, with -54.11 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Elys Game Technology Corp. (ELYS) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.