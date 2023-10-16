Elevance Health Inc (ELV) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of Elevance Health Inc (ELV) has gone up by 2.57% for the week, with a 5.15% rise in the past month and a 4.73% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.80%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.88% for ELV. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.07% for ELV’s stock, with a 0.26% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Elevance Health Inc (NYSE: ELV) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for ELV is at 0.86. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

The average price suggested by analysts for ELV is $568.39, which is $104.07 above the current market price. The public float for ELV is 234.74M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.95% of that float. The average trading volume for ELV on October 16, 2023 was 1.08M shares.

ELV) stock’s latest price update

Elevance Health Inc (NYSE: ELV)’s stock price has gone rise by 2.33 in comparison to its previous close of 454.11, however, the company has experienced a 2.57% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-16 that SAP’s third-quarter performance is likely to have benefited from continued momentum in cloud business. However, prevailing global macroeconomic challenges may have acted as a dampener.

ELV Trading at 2.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ELV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.80%, as shares surge +4.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.45% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ELV rose by +1.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $447.41. In addition, Elevance Health Inc saw -9.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ELV starting from Dixon Robert L JR, who sale 310 shares at the price of $476.71 back on Jul 21. After this action, Dixon Robert L JR now owns 9,638 shares of Elevance Health Inc, valued at $147,780 using the latest closing price.

MCCARTHY GLORIA M, the EVP & Chief Administrative Off of Elevance Health Inc, sale 15,098 shares at $444.76 during a trade that took place back on Mar 24, which means that MCCARTHY GLORIA M is holding 51,435 shares at $6,714,978 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ELV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.53 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Elevance Health Inc stands at +3.85. The total capital return value is set at 10.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.26. Equity return is now at value 17.32, with 6.10 for asset returns.

Based on Elevance Health Inc (ELV), the company’s capital structure generated 68.98 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.82. Total debt to assets is 24.37, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 63.62. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 37.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.75, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.40.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Elevance Health Inc (ELV) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.