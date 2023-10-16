Elanco Animal Health Inc’s (ELAN) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of Elanco Animal Health Inc (ELAN) has gone down by -3.14% for the week, with a -21.19% drop in the past month and a -19.62% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.16%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.64% for ELAN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -14.22% for ELAN’s stock, with a simple moving average of -14.88% for the last 200 days.

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.99. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Elanco Animal Health Inc (ELAN) is $13.81, which is $4.68 above the current market price. The public float for ELAN is 489.71M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.29% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ELAN on October 16, 2023 was 5.76M shares.

ELAN) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Elanco Animal Health Inc (NYSE: ELAN) has dropped by -1.70 compared to previous close of 9.42. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -3.14% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-19 that DHI, DVA, KMTUY, ELAN and BWMX have been added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List on September 19, 2023.

Analysts’ Opinion of ELAN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ELAN stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for ELAN by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ELAN in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $14 based on the research report published on April 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ELAN Trading at -19.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ELAN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.16%, as shares sank -22.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.92% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ELAN fell by -3.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.66. In addition, Elanco Animal Health Inc saw -24.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ELAN starting from HOOVER R DAVID, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $9.55 back on Mar 14. After this action, HOOVER R DAVID now owns 165,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health Inc, valued at $47,750 using the latest closing price.

HOOVER R DAVID, the Director of Elanco Animal Health Inc, purchase 5,000 shares at $9.46 during a trade that took place back on Mar 13, which means that HOOVER R DAVID is holding 160,000 shares at $47,288 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ELAN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.71 for the present operating margin

+44.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Elanco Animal Health Inc stands at -1.77. The total capital return value is set at 2.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.59. Equity return is now at value -1.33, with -0.62 for asset returns.

Based on Elanco Animal Health Inc (ELAN), the company’s capital structure generated 82.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.06. Total debt to assets is 38.59, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 76.27. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 41.90.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.44, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.52. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.35 and the total asset turnover is 0.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.93.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Elanco Animal Health Inc (ELAN) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.