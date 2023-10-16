Educational Development Corp. (EDUC) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

The stock of Educational Development Corp. (EDUC) has gone up by 5.45% for the week, with a -20.55% drop in the past month and a -7.20% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.68%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 10.02% for EDUC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.12% for EDUC’s stock, with a -46.02% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

while the 36-month beta value is 1.07.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Educational Development Corp. (EDUC) is $5.00, which is $7.34 above the current market price. The public float for EDUC is 6.25M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.17% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of EDUC on October 16, 2023 was 24.75K shares.

EDUC) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Educational Development Corp. (NASDAQ: EDUC) has jumped by 12.62 compared to previous close of 1.03. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 5.45% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-12 that Educational Development Corporation (NASDAQ:EDUC ) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call October 12, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Steven Hooser – IR Craig White – President and CEO Dan O’Keefe – CFO Heather Cobb – Chief Sales & Marketing Officer Conference Call Participants Randy Freed – R L Capital LLC Operator Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the Educational Development Corporation Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2024, Earnings Conference Call.

EDUC Trading at -13.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EDUC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -71.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.68%, as shares sank -18.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -30.54% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EDUC rose by +5.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -62.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1114. In addition, Educational Development Corp. saw -63.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for EDUC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.94 for the present operating margin

+63.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for Educational Development Corp. stands at -2.85. The total capital return value is set at -2.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.35. Equity return is now at value -7.88, with -3.49 for asset returns.

Based on Educational Development Corp. (EDUC), the company’s capital structure generated 102.48 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.61. Total debt to assets is 45.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.05. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.52.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.69, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.61. The receivables turnover for the company is 26.84 and the total asset turnover is 0.82. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.17.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Educational Development Corp. (EDUC) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.