Edesa Biotech Inc (EDSA) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Edesa Biotech Inc (EDSA) is $56.33, which is $97.55 above the current market price. The public float for EDSA is 3.07M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.47% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of EDSA on October 16, 2023 was 64.78K shares.

EDSA) stock’s latest price update

Edesa Biotech Inc (NASDAQ: EDSA)’s stock price has decreased by -18.95 compared to its previous closing price of 4.88. However, the company has seen a -7.47% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Accesswire reported 2023-03-16 that TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / March 16, 2023 / Edesa Biotech, Inc. announced today that the company has been selected to present clinical trial data from a Phase 2B multi-dose study of its EB01 drug candidate at a Late Breaking Abstract session of the American Academy of Dermatology Association (AAD) annual meeting being held March 17-21, 2023. The presentation will detail the statistically significant topline results achieved by 1.0% EB01 cream in moderate-to-severe chronic allergic contact dermatitis (ACD) subjects, as well as data from other dose concentrations and safety data.

EDSA’s Market Performance

Edesa Biotech Inc (EDSA) has seen a -7.47% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -32.75% decline in the past month and a -30.76% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 58.90%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 21.97% for EDSA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -21.01% for EDSA stock, with a simple moving average of -48.12% for the last 200 days.

EDSA Trading at -30.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EDSA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 21.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 58.90%, as shares sank -37.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -42.93% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EDSA fell by -7.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -75.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.89. In addition, Edesa Biotech Inc saw -73.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EDSA starting from van der Velden Peter, who sale 152,345 shares at the price of $2.63 back on Jan 10. After this action, van der Velden Peter now owns 150,275 shares of Edesa Biotech Inc, valued at $401,368 using the latest closing price.

van der Velden Peter, the 10% Owner of Edesa Biotech Inc, sale 145,129 shares at $2.66 during a trade that took place back on Jan 09, which means that van der Velden Peter is holding 163,170 shares at $386,348 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EDSA

The total capital return value is set at -162.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch -156.20. Equity return is now at value -96.18, with -70.24 for asset returns.

Based on Edesa Biotech Inc (EDSA), the company’s capital structure generated 0.20 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.20.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.25.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Edesa Biotech Inc (EDSA) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.