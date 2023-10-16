Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc (DNB) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

The public float for DNB is 242.73M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.96% of that float. The average trading volume for DNB on October 16, 2023 was 2.33M shares.

The stock of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc (NYSE: DNB) has decreased by -0.31 when compared to last closing price of 9.54.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -1.76% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-05 that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 3, 2023 8:30 AM ET Corporate Participants Sean Anthony – Vice President, Corporate Financial Planning and Analysis Anthony Jabbour – Chief Executive Officer Bryan Hipsher – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants John Mazzoni – Wells Fargo Kyle Peterson – Needham Stephanie Moore – Jefferies Heather Balsky – Bank of America Andrew Steinerman – JPMorgan Manav Patnaik – Barclays George Tong – Goldman Sachs Craig Huber – Huber Research Partners Operator Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Dun & Bradstreet Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. At this time, all lines are in a listen-only mode.

DNB’s Market Performance

DNB’s stock has fallen by -1.76% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -11.37% and a quarterly drop of -18.79%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.92% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.65% for Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.38% for DNB’s stock, with a simple moving average of -17.04% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DNB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DNB stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for DNB by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DNB in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $17 based on the research report published on February 23, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DNB Trading at -9.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DNB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.92%, as shares sank -7.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.77% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DNB fell by -1.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.91. In addition, Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc saw -22.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DNB starting from PIETRONTONE ANTHONY JR, who sale 28,532 shares at the price of $10.93 back on Aug 29. After this action, PIETRONTONE ANTHONY JR now owns 74,049 shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc, valued at $311,986 using the latest closing price.

THOMAS H. LEE ADVISORS, LLC, the Director of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc, sale 13,657,926 shares at $11.12 during a trade that took place back on Aug 07, which means that THOMAS H. LEE ADVISORS, LLC is holding 35,921,845 shares at $151,807,847 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DNB

Equity return is now at value -0.64, with -0.24 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc (DNB) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.