Digital Ally Inc. (DGLY) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Digital Ally Inc. (NASDAQ: DGLY) has jumped by 14.66 compared to previous close of 2.32. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 9.92% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-06-06 that KANSAS CITY, MO, June 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ: DGLY) (“Digital Ally”) announced today a reminder that it will be presenting at the 13th Annual LD Micro Invitational at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel, California on June 6th-8th, 2023. The event is expected to feature 150+ companies, presenting in half-hour increments, as well as private 1:1 meetings.

The public float for DGLY is 2.59M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.36% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DGLY on October 16, 2023 was 19.44K shares.

DGLY’s Market Performance

DGLY’s stock has seen a 9.92% increase for the week, with a -17.39% drop in the past month and a -34.16% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.79%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.54% for Digital Ally Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 17.87% for DGLY’s stock, with a -34.01% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

DGLY Trading at -11.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DGLY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -71.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.79%, as shares surge +8.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -30.73% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DGLY rose by +9.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -48.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.27. In addition, Digital Ally Inc. saw -42.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DGLY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-80.34 for the present operating margin

+6.27 for the gross margin

The net margin for Digital Ally Inc. stands at -52.10. The total capital return value is set at -61.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch -40.98. Equity return is now at value -78.31, with -42.04 for asset returns.

Based on Digital Ally Inc. (DGLY), the company’s capital structure generated 4.95 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.72. Total debt to assets is 3.14, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.78. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.14, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.81 and the total asset turnover is 0.53. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.85.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Digital Ally Inc. (DGLY) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.