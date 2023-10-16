Dell Technologies Inc (DELL) Stock: A Closer Look at the Moving Averages

The stock of Dell Technologies Inc (DELL) has seen a 2.45% increase in the past week, with a -4.38% drop in the past month, and a 24.39% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.93%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.56% for DELL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.63% for DELL stock, with a simple moving average of 37.85% for the last 200 days.

Dell Technologies Inc (NYSE: DELL) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for DELL is 0.90.

The average price predicted by analysts for DELL is $73.02, which is $0.1 above the current price. The public float for DELL is 243.78M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.91% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DELL on October 16, 2023 was 4.80M shares.

DELL) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Dell Technologies Inc (NYSE: DELL) has plunged by -1.46 when compared to previous closing price of 69.05, but the company has seen a 2.45% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-13 that Here is how Dell Technologies (DELL) and Palo Alto Networks (PANW) have performed compared to their sector so far this year.

Analysts’ Opinion of DELL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DELL stocks, with Daiwa Securities repeating the rating for DELL by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for DELL in the upcoming period, according to Daiwa Securities is $80 based on the research report published on September 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DELL Trading at 7.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DELL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.93%, as shares sank -1.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +27.15% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DELL rose by +2.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +72.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $68.41. In addition, Dell Technologies Inc saw 69.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DELL starting from Rothberg Richard J, who sale 30,009 shares at the price of $68.00 back on Sep 06. After this action, Rothberg Richard J now owns 99,899 shares of Dell Technologies Inc, valued at $2,040,612 using the latest closing price.

Whitten Anthony Charles, the Co-Chief Operating Officer of Dell Technologies Inc, sale 107,803 shares at $55.14 during a trade that took place back on Aug 17, which means that Whitten Anthony Charles is holding 650,198 shares at $5,943,731 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DELL

Equity return is now at value 65.63, with 2.18 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Dell Technologies Inc (DELL) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.