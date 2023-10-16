Datasea Inc (DTSS) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Datasea Inc (NASDAQ: DTSS)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.32 in comparison to its previous close of 0.25, however, the company has experienced a 6.43% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-12 that Datasea (NASDAQ: DTSS ) stock is falling on Tuesday after the smart security solutions company announced a proposed public stock offering. Datasea is offering 5 million shares of DTSS stock at a price of 40 cents per share.

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Datasea Inc (DTSS) by analysts is $1.50, which is $1.25 above the current market price. The public float for DTSS is 16.26M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.25% of that float. On October 16, 2023, the average trading volume of DTSS was 973.28K shares.

DTSS’s Market Performance

DTSS’s stock has seen a 6.43% increase for the week, with a -9.82% drop in the past month and a -70.21% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 16.60%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.87% for Datasea Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 13.31% for DTSS’s stock, with a -74.07% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

DTSS Trading at -42.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DTSS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.60%, as shares sank -11.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -59.05% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DTSS rose by +6.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -83.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2190. In addition, Datasea Inc saw -83.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DTSS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-137.47 for the present operating margin

-5.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for Datasea Inc stands at -134.55. Equity return is now at value -516.89, with -291.23 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.26.

Conclusion

To sum up, Datasea Inc (DTSS) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.