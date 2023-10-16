Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (CRWD) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.94. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 33 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (CRWD) is $193.88, which is $5.94 above the current market price. The public float for CRWD is 218.17M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.74% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CRWD on October 16, 2023 was 3.43M shares.

CRWD) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CRWD) has increased by 1.20 when compared to last closing price of 185.72. Despite this, the company has experienced a 3.37% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-15 that CrowdStrike shares have seen a strong revaluation since December 2022, but now appear overvalued, and the risk profile has deteriorated. The company’s top line growth is slowing as competition in the cybersecurity sector increases. CrowdStrike’s valuation may not be sustainable, and the industry as a whole is richly valued, posing risks for investors.

CRWD’s Market Performance

Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (CRWD) has seen a 3.37% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 13.59% gain in the past month and a 22.88% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.13%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.32% for CRWD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.48% for CRWD’s stock, with a 35.81% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CRWD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CRWD stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for CRWD by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CRWD in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $195 based on the research report published on September 25, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CRWD Trading at 16.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRWD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.13%, as shares surge +13.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.55% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRWD rose by +3.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +89.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $171.21. In addition, Crowdstrike Holdings Inc saw 78.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CRWD starting from AUSTIN ROXANNE S, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $185.25 back on Oct 11. After this action, AUSTIN ROXANNE S now owns 17,656 shares of Crowdstrike Holdings Inc, valued at $926,250 using the latest closing price.

AUSTIN ROXANNE S, the Director of Crowdstrike Holdings Inc, sale 5,000 shares at $185.01 during a trade that took place back on Oct 10, which means that AUSTIN ROXANNE S is holding 22,656 shares at $925,050 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CRWD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8.36 for the present operating margin

+73.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for Crowdstrike Holdings Inc stands at -8.18. The total capital return value is set at -9.18, while invested capital returns managed to touch -9.11. Equity return is now at value -6.10, with -1.93 for asset returns.

Based on Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (CRWD), the company’s capital structure generated 53.54 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.87. Total debt to assets is 15.59, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 52.65. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.29.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 15.89, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.51 and the total asset turnover is 0.52. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.64.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (CRWD) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.