Coty Inc’s (COTY) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

In the past week, COTY stock has gone down by -8.34%, with a monthly decline of -15.77% and a quarterly plunge of -21.83%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.34%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.06% for Coty Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -12.09% for COTY’s stock, with a -14.30% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Coty Inc (NYSE: COTY) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for COTY is at 1.87. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for COTY is $13.06, which is $1.21 above the current market price. The public float for COTY is 355.83M, and currently, shorts hold a 7.12% of that float. The average trading volume for COTY on October 16, 2023 was 4.79M shares.

COTY) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Coty Inc (NYSE: COTY) has surged by 2.55 when compared to previous closing price of 9.43, but the company has seen a -8.34% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-12 that There’s an old saying on Wall Street that there are many reasons to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy: You think the price will go up. That saying is especially true when it comes to executives or board members buying up the stock of a company they manage or oversee.

Analysts’ Opinion of COTY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for COTY stocks, with Kepler repeating the rating for COTY by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for COTY in the upcoming period, according to Kepler is $11.66 based on the research report published on October 10, 2023 of the current year 2023.

COTY Trading at -14.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COTY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.34%, as shares sank -18.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.95% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COTY fell by -8.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.89. In addition, Coty Inc saw 12.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COTY starting from Parize Isabelle, who purchase 4,775 shares at the price of $10.50 back on Oct 09. After this action, Parize Isabelle now owns 61,500 shares of Coty Inc, valued at $50,138 using the latest closing price.

Parize Isabelle, the Director of Coty Inc, purchase 20,500 shares at $10.29 during a trade that took place back on Oct 04, which means that Parize Isabelle is holding 56,725 shares at $210,945 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COTY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.79 for the present operating margin

+60.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for Coty Inc stands at +9.15. Equity return is now at value 14.59, with 4.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.75.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Coty Inc (COTY) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.