Coterra Energy Inc (CTRA) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Coterra Energy Inc (NYSE: CTRA) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 7.33x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.34. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 16 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Coterra Energy Inc (CTRA) by analysts is $31.96, which is $2.79 above the current market price. The public float for CTRA is 740.83M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.17% of that float. On October 16, 2023, the average trading volume of CTRA was 5.77M shares.

CTRA) stock’s latest price update

Coterra Energy Inc (NYSE: CTRA)’s stock price has gone rise by 1.82 in comparison to its previous close of 28.57, however, the company has experienced a 8.54% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-12 that ExxonMobil, Pioneer Natural Resources, Diamondback Energy, Permian Resources and Coterra Energy are part of the Zacks top Analyst Blog.

CTRA’s Market Performance

CTRA’s stock has risen by 8.54% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 1.89% and a quarterly rise of 13.99%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.95% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.46% for Coterra Energy Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.44% for CTRA’s stock, with a 13.94% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CTRA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CTRA stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for CTRA by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for CTRA in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $35 based on the research report published on August 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CTRA Trading at 5.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CTRA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.95%, as shares surge +4.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.02% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CTRA rose by +8.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.13. In addition, Coterra Energy Inc saw 20.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CTRA starting from DINGES DAN O, who sale 68,275 shares at the price of $27.22 back on Sep 27. After this action, DINGES DAN O now owns 3,152,392 shares of Coterra Energy Inc, valued at $1,858,446 using the latest closing price.

DINGES DAN O, the Director of Coterra Energy Inc, sale 81,725 shares at $26.59 during a trade that took place back on Sep 26, which means that DINGES DAN O is holding 3,220,667 shares at $2,173,068 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CTRA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+60.35 for the present operating margin

+63.79 for the gross margin

The net margin for Coterra Energy Inc stands at +42.73. The total capital return value is set at 37.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch 26.82. Equity return is now at value 25.04, with 15.37 for asset returns.

Based on Coterra Energy Inc (CTRA), the company’s capital structure generated 20.51 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 17.02. Total debt to assets is 12.76, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 19.58. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 16.24.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.03, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.11 and the total asset turnover is 0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.85.

Conclusion

To sum up, Coterra Energy Inc (CTRA) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.