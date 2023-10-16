Consolidated Edison, Inc. (ED) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE: ED) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 12.66x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.39. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 6 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (ED) by analysts is $88.50, which is -$0.11 below the current market price. The public float for ED is 344.37M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.68% of that float. On October 16, 2023, the average trading volume of ED was 1.82M shares.

ED) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE: ED) has increased by 0.02 when compared to last closing price of 88.02. Despite this, the company has experienced a 0.56% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-10-04 that The Southern Company is one of the largest regulated utilities in the United States. The company reported that the first half of 2023 was the worst weather in the regions it serves since 1895.

ED’s Market Performance

ED’s stock has risen by 0.56% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -3.77% and a quarterly drop of -4.45%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.68% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.21% for Consolidated Edison, Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.54% for ED’s stock, with a -5.43% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ED

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ED stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for ED by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for ED in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $88 based on the research report published on August 23, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ED Trading at -0.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ED to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.68%, as shares sank -4.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.98% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ED fell by -0.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $87.36. In addition, Consolidated Edison, Inc. saw -7.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ED starting from HOGLUND ROBERT N, who purchase 158 shares at the price of $85.53 back on Sep 29. After this action, HOGLUND ROBERT N now owns 44,641 shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc., valued at $13,493 using the latest closing price.

Cawley Timothy, the Chairman, President & CEO of Consolidated Edison, Inc., purchase 81 shares at $85.53 during a trade that took place back on Sep 29, which means that Cawley Timothy is holding 19,966 shares at $6,890 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ED

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.69 for the present operating margin

+36.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for Consolidated Edison, Inc. stands at +10.60. The total capital return value is set at 5.75, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.92. Equity return is now at value 11.95, with 3.82 for asset returns.

Based on Consolidated Edison, Inc. (ED), the company’s capital structure generated 118.03 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 54.13. Total debt to assets is 35.35, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 99.70. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 45.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.45, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.94 and the total asset turnover is 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.14.

Conclusion

To sum up, Consolidated Edison, Inc. (ED) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.