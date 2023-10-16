Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc (CNSL) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CNSL)’s stock price has soared by 16.15 in relation to previous closing price of 3.53. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 12.64% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Market Watch reported 2023-10-16 that Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. CNSL, -1.12% said Monday it agreed to be taken private by affiliates of Searchlight Capital Partners LP and British Columbia Investment Management Corp in an all-cash deal that values the Mattoon, Ill.-based broadband company at $3.1 billion.

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.27. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc (CNSL) is $3.92, which is -$0.1 below the current market price. The public float for CNSL is 73.43M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.17% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CNSL on October 16, 2023 was 419.30K shares.

CNSL’s Market Performance

CNSL stock saw an increase of 12.64% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 16.81% and a quarterly increase of 30.99%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.36%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.97% for Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc (CNSL). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 17.30% for CNSL’s stock, with a 13.31% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CNSL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CNSL stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for CNSL by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for CNSL in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $5 based on the research report published on July 07, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

CNSL Trading at 11.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CNSL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.36%, as shares surge +18.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.78% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CNSL rose by +13.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.53. In addition, Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc saw 14.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CNSL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.59 for the present operating margin

+28.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc stands at -14.44. The total capital return value is set at 1.38, while invested capital returns managed to touch -5.59. Equity return is now at value -23.74, with -5.23 for asset returns.

Based on Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc (CNSL), the company’s capital structure generated 209.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 67.64. Total debt to assets is 53.81, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 303.43. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 67.09.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.91, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.87. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.31 and the total asset turnover is 0.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.24.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc (CNSL) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.