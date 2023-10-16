Comcast Corp (CMCSA) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Comcast Corp (NASDAQ: CMCSA)’s stock price has plunge by -0.21relation to previous closing price of 43.90. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 0.78% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. New York Post reported 2023-10-13 that Universal Orlando Resort is getting the same perk that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis took away from Walt Disney World.

Comcast Corp (NASDAQ: CMCSA) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for CMCSA is at 1.05. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 18 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for CMCSA is $49.74, which is $5.44 above the current market price. The public float for CMCSA is 4.08B, and currently, shorts hold a 0.95% of that float. The average trading volume for CMCSA on October 16, 2023 was 17.91M shares.

CMCSA’s Market Performance

The stock of Comcast Corp (CMCSA) has seen a 0.78% increase in the past week, with a -4.70% drop in the past month, and a 4.09% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.73%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.60% for CMCSA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.63% for CMCSA stock, with a simple moving average of 7.46% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CMCSA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CMCSA stocks, with Seaport Research Partners repeating the rating for CMCSA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CMCSA in the upcoming period, according to Seaport Research Partners is $53 based on the research report published on October 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CMCSA Trading at -3.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CMCSA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.73%, as shares sank -3.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.01% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CMCSA rose by +0.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $44.46. In addition, Comcast Corp saw 25.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CMCSA starting from COMCAST CORP, who sale 37,176 shares at the price of $2.03 back on Feb 21. After this action, COMCAST CORP now owns 19,507,693 shares of Comcast Corp, valued at $75,419 using the latest closing price.

COMCAST CORP, the 10% Owner of Comcast Corp, sale 487,146 shares at $2.05 during a trade that took place back on Feb 16, which means that COMCAST CORP is holding 19,544,869 shares at $999,331 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CMCSA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.63 for the present operating margin

+57.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for Comcast Corp stands at +4.42. The total capital return value is set at 11.48, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.78. Equity return is now at value 7.41, with 2.46 for asset returns.

Based on Comcast Corp (CMCSA), the company’s capital structure generated 131.90 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 56.88. Total debt to assets is 41.50, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 128.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 55.59.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.37, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.41. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.84 and the total asset turnover is 0.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.78.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Comcast Corp (CMCSA) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.