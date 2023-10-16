Coinbase Global Inc (COIN) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN)’s stock price has gone decline by -2.34 in comparison to its previous close of 75.19, however, the company has experienced a -6.41% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-13 that 5 Stocks in Focus in a consolidating crypto market are: NVDA, COIN, CME, SQ, IBKR.

, and the 36-month beta value for COIN is at 2.69. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 6 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for COIN is $84.48, which is $13.47 above the current market price. The public float for COIN is 175.34M, and currently, shorts hold a 12.84% of that float. The average trading volume for COIN on October 16, 2023 was 9.75M shares.

COIN’s Market Performance

COIN’s stock has seen a -6.41% decrease for the week, with a -12.01% drop in the past month and a -30.43% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.87%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.32% for Coinbase Global Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.97% for COIN’s stock, with a simple moving average of 8.45% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of COIN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for COIN stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for COIN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for COIN in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $140 based on the research report published on August 01, 2023 of the current year 2023.

COIN Trading at -6.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COIN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.87%, as shares sank -10.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.09% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COIN fell by -6.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +124.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $75.24. In addition, Coinbase Global Inc saw 107.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COIN starting from Rajaram Gokul, who sale 1,145 shares at the price of $74.38 back on Sep 21. After this action, Rajaram Gokul now owns 11,703 shares of Coinbase Global Inc, valued at $85,165 using the latest closing price.

Brock Lawrence J, the Chief People Officer of Coinbase Global Inc, sale 19,814 shares at $78.34 during a trade that took place back on Sep 01, which means that Brock Lawrence J is holding 11,019 shares at $1,552,201 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COIN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-61.02 for the present operating margin

+80.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for Coinbase Global Inc stands at -82.18. The total capital return value is set at -20.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch -28.03. Equity return is now at value -22.09, with -1.05 for asset returns.

Based on Coinbase Global Inc (COIN), the company’s capital structure generated 64.47 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 39.20. Total debt to assets is 3.92, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 62.98. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.29.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.33, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.58. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.93 and the total asset turnover is 0.06.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Coinbase Global Inc (COIN) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.