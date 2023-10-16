Cns Pharmaceuticals Inc (CNSP) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CNSP is 1.33. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for CNSP is $30.00, The public float for CNSP is 4.11M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.49% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CNSP on October 16, 2023 was 128.65K shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

CNSP) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Cns Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CNSP) has jumped by 17.39 compared to previous close of 1.15. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 28.57% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Accesswire reported 2023-09-05 that Live webcast presentation on Wednesday, September 13th at 10:30 AM ET HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 5, 2023 / CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP) (“CNS” or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of novel treatments for primary and metastatic cancers in the brain and central nervous system, today announced that John Climaco, CEO of CNS Pharmaceuticals, will present at the H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference being held in New York, NY on Wednesday, September 13, 2023 at 10:30 AM ET.

CNSP’s Market Performance

CNSP’s stock has risen by 28.57% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -6.90% and a quarterly drop of -36.92%. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.43% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.13% for Cns Pharmaceuticals Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 15.98% for CNSP’s stock, with a -25.00% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CNSP Trading at -11.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CNSP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.43%, as shares sank -10.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -38.36% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CNSP rose by +28.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -36.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1565. In addition, Cns Pharmaceuticals Inc saw -43.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CNSP starting from Downs Christopher, who purchase 27,000 shares at the price of $1.27 back on Aug 22. After this action, Downs Christopher now owns 36,772 shares of Cns Pharmaceuticals Inc, valued at $34,177 using the latest closing price.

Climaco John M, the Chief Executive Officer of Cns Pharmaceuticals Inc, purchase 2,750 shares at $1.80 during a trade that took place back on Aug 16, which means that Climaco John M is holding 49,010 shares at $4,944 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CNSP

The total capital return value is set at -192.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch -207.04. Equity return is now at value -255.79, with -189.19 for asset returns.

Based on Cns Pharmaceuticals Inc (CNSP), the company’s capital structure generated 5.04 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.80.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.55.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Cns Pharmaceuticals Inc (CNSP) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.