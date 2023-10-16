CN Energy Group Inc (CNEY) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

In the past week, CNEY stock has gone down by -4.70%, with a monthly decline of -26.79% and a quarterly plunge of -42.90%. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.08%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 12.72% for CN Energy Group Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.63% for CNEY’s stock, with a -65.85% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

The 36-month beta value for CNEY is also noteworthy at 0.52. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for CNEY is $1.20, which is $1.1 above than the current price. The public float for CNEY is 33.17M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.29% of that float. The average trading volume of CNEY on October 16, 2023 was 1.03M shares.

CNEY) stock’s latest price update

CN Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ: CNEY) has seen a decline in its stock price by -4.09 in relation to its previous close of 0.11. However, the company has experienced a -4.70% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-08-02 that Quite frankly, the best $1 stocks to buy now are only for people with “stupid” money. By that, I mean you’re swimming so deeply in green-tinted paper that you need to lose some of that cash, just to feel alive again.

CNEY Trading at -29.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CNEY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.08%, as shares sank -15.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -48.38% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CNEY fell by -5.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -87.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1133. In addition, CN Energy Group Inc saw -86.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CNEY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.94 for the present operating margin

+13.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for CN Energy Group Inc stands at +6.53. The total capital return value is set at 1.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.02.

Based on CN Energy Group Inc (CNEY), the company’s capital structure generated 2.54 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.48. Total debt to assets is 2.31, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.09. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.08.

The receivables turnover for the company is 0.94 and the total asset turnover is 0.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.66.

Conclusion

In summary, CN Energy Group Inc (CNEY) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.