Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

In the past week, CSCO stock has gone up by 0.60%, with a monthly decline of -4.61% and a quarterly surge of 5.83%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.24%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.35% for Cisco Systems, Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.49% for CSCO stock, with a simple moving average of 5.95% for the last 200 days.

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CSCO is 0.96. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 15 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

The average price predicted by analysts for CSCO is $58.78, which is $5.01 above the current price. The public float for CSCO is 4.04B and currently, short sellers hold a 1.18% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CSCO on October 16, 2023 was 17.88M shares.

CSCO) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) has decreased by -0.15 when compared to last closing price of 53.85. Despite this, the company has experienced a 0.60% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-13 that Cisco Systems (CSCO) strengthens European data sovereignty through a strategic partnership with Deutsche Telekom and Eviden for Webex.

Analysts’ Opinion of CSCO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CSCO stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for CSCO by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for CSCO in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $58 based on the research report published on August 21, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CSCO Trading at -1.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CSCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.24%, as shares sank -4.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.17% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CSCO rose by +0.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $53.92. In addition, Cisco Systems, Inc. saw 12.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CSCO starting from Stahlkopf Deborah L, who sale 3,022 shares at the price of $56.22 back on Sep 13. After this action, Stahlkopf Deborah L now owns 169,396 shares of Cisco Systems, Inc., valued at $169,900 using the latest closing price.

Sharritts Jeffery S., the EVP & Chief Cust & Prtnr Offcr of Cisco Systems, Inc., sale 2,421 shares at $56.22 during a trade that took place back on Sep 13, which means that Sharritts Jeffery S. is holding 229,351 shares at $136,116 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CSCO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.25 for the present operating margin

+62.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cisco Systems, Inc. stands at +22.13. Equity return is now at value 29.99, with 12.88 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.30.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.