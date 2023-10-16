Charles & Colvard Ltd (CTHR): A Technical Analysis

The public float for CTHR is 23.42M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.15% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CTHR on October 16, 2023 was 101.57K shares.

The stock of Charles & Colvard Ltd (NASDAQ: CTHR) has decreased by -27.88 when compared to last closing price of 0.57.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -25.85% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PRNewsWire reported 2023-10-10 that RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

CTHR’s Market Performance

Charles & Colvard Ltd (CTHR) has seen a -25.85% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -47.00% decline in the past month and a -56.59% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 16.08%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.49% for CTHR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -36.59% for CTHR’s stock, with a -54.51% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CTHR Trading at -46.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CTHR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.08%, as shares sank -45.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -53.36% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CTHR fell by -25.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -50.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6266. In addition, Charles & Colvard Ltd saw -50.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CTHR starting from PETE CLINT J., who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $0.87 back on Dec 12. After this action, PETE CLINT J. now owns 59,500 shares of Charles & Colvard Ltd, valued at $8,680 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CTHR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.67 for the present operating margin

+46.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for Charles & Colvard Ltd stands at +5.51. The total capital return value is set at 4.67, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.90. Equity return is now at value -39.42, with -32.90 for asset returns.

Based on Charles & Colvard Ltd (CTHR), the company’s capital structure generated 6.22 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.85. Total debt to assets is 5.28, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.78. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.50.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.00, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 19.66 and the total asset turnover is 0.64. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.27.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Charles & Colvard Ltd (CTHR) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.