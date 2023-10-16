Celestica, Inc. (NYSE: CLS) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 5.25 compared to its previous closing price of 25.91. However, the company has seen a gain of 2.13% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-16 that Pursuing prosperity and enduring success requires a keen eye for innovation, adaptability, and strategic foresight. In this era of rapid technological advancements and economic challenges, identifying companies hibernating for remarkable growth is complicated.

Celestica, Inc. (NYSE: CLS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for CLS is at 2.15. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for CLS is $26.11, which is -$5.49 below the current market price. The public float for CLS is 110.72M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.55% of that float. The average trading volume for CLS on October 16, 2023 was 1.81M shares.

CLS’s Market Performance

CLS stock saw an increase of 2.13% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 19.66% and a quarterly increase of 66.99%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.40%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.47% for Celestica, Inc. (CLS). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 11.96% for CLS’s stock, with a 73.74% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CLS Trading at 18.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.37% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.40%, as shares surge +20.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +28.85% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLS rose by +3.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +156.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.59. In addition, Celestica, Inc. saw 141.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CLS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.72 for the present operating margin

+8.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for Celestica, Inc. stands at +2.01. The total capital return value is set at 11.36, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.26. Equity return is now at value 10.49, with 3.16 for asset returns.

Based on Celestica, Inc. (CLS), the company’s capital structure generated 46.86 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 31.91. Total debt to assets is 13.97, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 43.74. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.79.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.46, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.44. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.40 and the total asset turnover is 1.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.42.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Celestica, Inc. (CLS) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.