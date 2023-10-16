Blue Star Foods Corp (BSFC) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Blue Star Foods Corp (NASDAQ: BSFC) has plunged by -0.10 when compared to previous closing price of 0.20, but the company has seen a 2.78% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PennyStocks reported 2023-03-09 that Penny stocks under $1 to watch right now. The post 10 Hot Penny Stocks Under $1 To Watch This Week appeared first on Penny Stocks to Buy, Picks, News and Information | PennyStocks.com.

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.40. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Blue Star Foods Corp (BSFC) is $20.00, which is $59.8 above the current market price. The public float for BSFC is 2.38M, and currently, short sellers hold a 8.68% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BSFC on October 16, 2023 was 1.01M shares.

BSFC’s Market Performance

BSFC’s stock has seen a 2.78% increase for the week, with a -48.47% drop in the past month and a -81.84% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 21.53%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 21.55% for Blue Star Foods Corp The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -18.66% for BSFC stock, with a simple moving average of -92.65% for the last 200 days.

BSFC Trading at -62.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BSFC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 21.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 21.53%, as shares sank -43.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -75.02% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BSFC rose by +2.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -97.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2379. In addition, Blue Star Foods Corp saw -97.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BSFC starting from Herian Nubar, who purchase 1,672 shares at the price of $0.44 back on Dec 13. After this action, Herian Nubar now owns 40,005 shares of Blue Star Foods Corp, valued at $736 using the latest closing price.

Herian Nubar, the Director of Blue Star Foods Corp, purchase 1,493 shares at $8.28 during a trade that took place back on Dec 12, which means that Herian Nubar is holding 38,333 shares at $12,359 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BSFC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-45.56 for the present operating margin

-9.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for Blue Star Foods Corp stands at -103.35. The total capital return value is set at -63.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch -318.06. Equity return is now at value -326.55, with -102.20 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.92, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.40. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.49 and the total asset turnover is 1.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.68.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Blue Star Foods Corp (BSFC) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.