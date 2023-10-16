Blue Owl Capital Inc (OWL) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Blue Owl Capital Inc (NYSE: OWL) has plunged by -2.96 when compared to previous closing price of 13.52, but the company has seen a -3.88% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-10 that Blue Owl Capital is a relatively new BDC focused on providing direct lending solutions to U.S. middle-market companies. OBDC has a diversified portfolio with a focus on Internet Software & Services and Insurance companies. The company has a conservative balance sheet, well-laddered debt maturities, and a focus on first-lien investments.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Blue Owl Capital Inc (NYSE: OWL) is 241.62x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for OWL is 1.21. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

The average price recommended by analysts for Blue Owl Capital Inc (OWL) is $15.45, which is $1.93 above the current market price. The public float for OWL is 443.44M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.01% of that float. On October 16, 2023, OWL’s average trading volume was 4.32M shares.

OWL’s Market Performance

OWL stock saw an increase of -3.88% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 9.15% and a quarterly increase of 12.33%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.22%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.02% for Blue Owl Capital Inc (OWL). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.90% for OWL’s stock, with a 12.94% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

OWL Trading at 7.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OWL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.22%, as shares surge +1.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.58% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OWL fell by -3.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +24.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.01. In addition, Blue Owl Capital Inc saw 23.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for OWL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.75 for the present operating margin

+80.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Blue Owl Capital Inc stands at -0.68. The total capital return value is set at 0.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.29. Equity return is now at value 1.55, with 0.29 for asset returns.

Based on Blue Owl Capital Inc (OWL), the company’s capital structure generated 116.20 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 53.75. Total debt to assets is 20.97, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 116.20. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 53.75.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.06, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.70 and the total asset turnover is 0.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.98.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Blue Owl Capital Inc (OWL) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.