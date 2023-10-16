Bit Digital Inc’s (BTBT) Stock: A -4.40% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of Bit Digital Inc (BTBT) has gone down by -6.75% for the week, with a -10.43% drop in the past month and a -49.07% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.41%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 7.28% for BTBT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.40% for BTBT’s stock, with a -11.23% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for BTBT is $4.13, which is $2.06 above the current price. The public float for BTBT is 84.62M and currently, short sellers hold a 12.69% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BTBT on October 16, 2023 was 3.18M shares.

BTBT) stock’s latest price update

Bit Digital Inc (NASDAQ: BTBT)’s stock price has plunge by 1.60relation to previous closing price of 2.01. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -6.75% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-22 that Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF (WGMI), which provides exposure to the bitcoin mining industry, has gained about 117% so far this year, becoming the top-performing ETF of the first nine months of 2023.

Analysts’ Opinion of BTBT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BTBT stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for BTBT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BTBT in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $14 based on the research report published on September 23, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

BTBT Trading at -17.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BTBT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.41%, as shares sank -8.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -43.75% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BTBT fell by -3.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +291.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.13. In addition, Bit Digital Inc saw 240.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BTBT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-120.83 for the present operating margin

-49.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bit Digital Inc stands at -326.03. The total capital return value is set at -29.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch -80.51. Equity return is now at value -61.95, with -58.48 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 87.71 and the total asset turnover is 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.65.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Bit Digital Inc (BTBT) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.