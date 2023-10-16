Birkenstock Holding Ltd (BIRK) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Birkenstock Holding Ltd (NYSE: BIRK) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 40.82x. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for BIRK is 10.75M, and at present, short sellers hold a – of that float. On October 16, 2023, the average trading volume of BIRK was 9.29M shares.

BIRK) stock’s latest price update

Birkenstock Holding Ltd (NYSE: BIRK)’s stock price has soared by 3.66 in relation to previous closing price of 36.38. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-14 that U.S. IPO Weekly Recap: Birkenstock Missteps In Public Debut

BIRK’s Market Performance

The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.88% for BIRK’s stock, with a -0.88% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BIRK Trading at -0.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BIRK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.28% of loss for the given period.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BIRK fell by -7.89%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, Birkenstock Holding Ltd saw -6.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

To sum up, Birkenstock Holding Ltd (BIRK) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.