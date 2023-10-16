BioNTech SE ADR (BNTX) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

BioNTech SE ADR (NASDAQ: BNTX) has seen a decline in its stock price by -5.14 in relation to its previous close of 103.58. However, the company has experienced a -10.11% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Forbes reported 2023-10-16 that Pfizer slashed its revenue forecasts on Friday amid falling demand for its Covid vaccine and antiviral drug Paxlovid.

BioNTech SE ADR (NASDAQ: BNTX) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for BNTX is 0.23. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

The average price predicted by analysts for BNTX is $144.83, which is $55.56 above the current price. The public float for BNTX is 239.76M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.08% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BNTX on October 16, 2023 was 690.32K shares.

BNTX’s Market Performance

The stock of BioNTech SE ADR (BNTX) has seen a -10.11% decrease in the past week, with a -13.09% drop in the past month, and a -9.14% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.93%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.00% for BNTX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.81% for BNTX stock, with a simple moving average of -18.14% for the last 200 days.

BNTX Trading at -12.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BNTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.93%, as shares sank -10.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.24% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BNTX fell by -10.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -35.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $107.19. In addition, BioNTech SE ADR saw -34.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BNTX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+87.78 for the present operating margin

+99.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for BioNTech SE ADR stands at +54.50. The total capital return value is set at 89.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch 56.16. Equity return is now at value 22.65, with 19.21 for asset returns.

Based on BioNTech SE ADR (BNTX), the company’s capital structure generated 1.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.05. Total debt to assets is 0.91, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.88. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.87.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.28, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.68 and the total asset turnover is 0.85. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.43.

Conclusion

In conclusion, BioNTech SE ADR (BNTX) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.