Better Choice Company Inc (BTTR) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Better Choice Company Inc (BTTR) is $4.00, which is $3.79 above the current market price. The public float for BTTR is 15.63M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.00% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BTTR on October 16, 2023 was 2.75M shares.

Better Choice Company Inc (AMEX: BTTR)’s stock price has plunge by -19.26relation to previous closing price of 0.26. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 45.43% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-06-02 that Better Choice (NYSEMKT: BTTR ) stock is rising higher on Friday after the company announced the introduction of an AI chatbot. Better Choice says that it will implement the Re:Amaze AI chatbot on its site to help its customers with purchases.

BTTR’s Market Performance

Better Choice Company Inc (BTTR) has experienced a 45.43% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 55.56% rise in the past month, and a -11.99% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 75.21%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 34.52% for BTTR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 44.73% for BTTR stock, with a simple moving average of -45.22% for the last 200 days.

BTTR Trading at 21.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BTTR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 34.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 75.21%, as shares surge +55.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.67% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BTTR rose by +45.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -57.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1489. In addition, Better Choice Company Inc saw -61.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BTTR starting from Young Michael, who purchase 20,000 shares at the price of $0.13 back on Sep 07. After this action, Young Michael now owns 112,500 shares of Better Choice Company Inc, valued at $2,578 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BTTR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-36.90 for the present operating margin

+24.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Better Choice Company Inc stands at -71.93. The total capital return value is set at -39.74, while invested capital returns managed to touch -78.33. Equity return is now at value -110.55, with -74.41 for asset returns.

Based on Better Choice Company Inc (BTTR), the company’s capital structure generated 54.74 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.38. Total debt to assets is 30.47, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 53.73. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.17, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.65. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.08 and the total asset turnover is 0.94. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.93.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Better Choice Company Inc (BTTR) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.