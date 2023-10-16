Belden Inc (BDC) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Belden Inc (NYSE: BDC) is 10.45x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for BDC is 1.20. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Belden Inc (BDC) is $112.33, which is $43.15 above the current market price. The public float for BDC is 41.58M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.54% of that float. On October 16, 2023, BDC’s average trading volume was 225.57K shares.

BDC) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Belden Inc (NYSE: BDC) has decreased by -25.45 when compared to last closing price of 95.27. Despite this, the company has experienced a -24.72% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-03 that September saw no new preferred stock offerings, but three ETD offerings began trading with dividend yields ranging from 7.625% to 8.5%. CDx3 preferreds ranked 10 out of 10 are selling at an average discount to par of about 8.5% and offer an average current yield of 6.43%. Past preferred stock IPOs are now trading below par, with a surge in the “Bargain Table” count reaching near all-time highs.

BDC’s Market Performance

Belden Inc (BDC) has experienced a -24.72% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -27.11% drop in the past month, and a -28.07% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.49%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.27% for BDC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -25.49% for BDC stock, with a simple moving average of -18.77% for the last 200 days.

BDC Trading at -23.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BDC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.49%, as shares sank -26.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.01% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BDC fell by -24.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $94.02. In addition, Belden Inc saw -1.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BDC starting from Chand Ashish, who sale 7,123 shares at the price of $91.88 back on Jun 23. After this action, Chand Ashish now owns 45,682 shares of Belden Inc, valued at $654,441 using the latest closing price.

Chand Ashish, the President and CEO of Belden Inc, sale 26,371 shares at $94.81 during a trade that took place back on Jun 20, which means that Chand Ashish is holding 45,682 shares at $2,500,314 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BDC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.42 for the present operating margin

+34.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for Belden Inc stands at +10.27. The total capital return value is set at 14.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.03. Equity return is now at value 26.85, with 9.62 for asset returns.

Based on Belden Inc (BDC), the company’s capital structure generated 108.76 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 52.10. Total debt to assets is 39.32, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 107.29. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 51.39.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.73, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.12 and the total asset turnover is 0.79. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.40.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Belden Inc (BDC) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.