Baytex Energy Corp (BTE) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Baytex Energy Corp (NYSE: BTE) has jumped by 4.82 compared to previous close of 4.15. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 10.13% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-12 that BTE, AZEK, SOLO, RNLX and RSKD have been added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List on October 12, 2023.

Baytex Energy Corp (NYSE: BTE) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 3.71x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.93. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Baytex Energy Corp (BTE) by analysts is $5.51, which is $1.19 above the current market price. The public float for BTE is 751.04M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.80% of that float. On October 16, 2023, the average trading volume of BTE was 6.78M shares.

BTE’s Market Performance

BTE stock saw a decrease of 10.13% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -0.68% and a quarterly a decrease of 29.08%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.13%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.03% for Baytex Energy Corp (BTE). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.87% for BTE’s stock, with a simple moving average of 12.62% for the last 200 days.

BTE Trading at 6.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BTE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.13%, as shares surge +0.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.94% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BTE rose by +10.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.15. In addition, Baytex Energy Corp saw -3.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BTE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+40.97 for the present operating margin

+44.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for Baytex Energy Corp stands at +36.78. The total capital return value is set at 25.19, while invested capital returns managed to touch 22.64. Equity return is now at value 24.65, with 12.89 for asset returns.

Based on Baytex Energy Corp (BTE), the company’s capital structure generated 30.93 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.62. Total debt to assets is 18.36, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 30.81. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 23.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.84, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.58 and the total asset turnover is 0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.85.

Conclusion

To sum up, Baytex Energy Corp (BTE) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.