Bank Of New York Mellon Corp (BK) Stock Showcases -3.38% 20-Day Moving Average

The stock of Bank Of New York Mellon Corp (BK) has seen a -2.30% decrease in the past week, with a -10.13% drop in the past month, and a -5.42% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.06%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.84% for BK. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.38% for BK’s stock, with a -8.80% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Bank Of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE: BK) is 11.97x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for BK is 1.08. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

The average price recommended by analysts for Bank Of New York Mellon Corp (BK) is $51.88, which is $11.94 above the current market price. The public float for BK is 776.90M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.88% of that float. On October 16, 2023, BK’s average trading volume was 4.37M shares.

BK) stock’s latest price update

Bank Of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE: BK)’s stock price has dropped by -0.17 in relation to previous closing price of 41.25. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -2.30% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-11 that BNY Mellon’s (BK) interest income is expected to have increased in the third quarter of 2023, supported by higher interest rates.

Analysts’ Opinion of BK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BK stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for BK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BK in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $56 based on the research report published on January 12, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BK Trading at -6.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.06%, as shares sank -8.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.61% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BK fell by -2.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $42.42. In addition, Bank Of New York Mellon Corp saw -9.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BK starting from Kurimsky Kurtis R., who sale 14,045 shares at the price of $45.64 back on Aug 04. After this action, Kurimsky Kurtis R. now owns 23,816 shares of Bank Of New York Mellon Corp, valued at $641,031 using the latest closing price.

McCarthy J Kevin, the SEVP & General Counsel of Bank Of New York Mellon Corp, sale 35,000 shares at $46.33 during a trade that took place back on Jul 19, which means that McCarthy J Kevin is holding 98,102 shares at $1,621,410 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.79 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Bank Of New York Mellon Corp stands at +12.91. The total capital return value is set at 3.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.81. Equity return is now at value 7.26, with 0.67 for asset returns.

Based on Bank Of New York Mellon Corp (BK), the company’s capital structure generated 166.84 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 62.52. Total debt to assets is 16.75, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 73.24. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 24.19.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.16, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 5.10. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.24.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Bank Of New York Mellon Corp (BK) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.