Avinger Inc (AVGR) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 1.37. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Avinger Inc (AVGR) by analysts is $24.00, which is $18.7 above the current market price. The public float for AVGR is 1.21M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.21% of that float. On October 16, 2023, the average trading volume of AVGR was 1.89M shares.

AVGR) stock’s latest price update

Avinger Inc (NASDAQ: AVGR)’s stock price has soared by 19.10 in relation to previous closing price of 4.45. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 20.45% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Market Watch reported 2023-09-18 that Shares of Avinger Inc. skyrocketed 63.5% on heavy volume in morning trading Monday, enough to make them the biggest gainers trading on major U.S. exchanges, after the medical device company announced the commercial launch of its Tigereye ST, an image-guided catheter-based system for the diagnosis and treatment of vascular disease. Trading volume soared to 26.5 million shares, compared with the full-day average of about 9,300 shares.

AVGR’s Market Performance

Avinger Inc (AVGR) has seen a 20.45% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 21.00% gain in the past month and a -54.23% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 17.03%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 19.95% for AVGR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -19.49% for AVGR’s stock, with a -54.21% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AVGR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AVGR stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for AVGR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AVGR in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $2.50 based on the research report published on June 29, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

AVGR Trading at -27.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AVGR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -78.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 19.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.03%, as shares surge +28.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -48.98% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AVGR rose by +20.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -66.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.64. In addition, Avinger Inc saw -67.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AVGR starting from Subainati Nabeel Paul, who sale 223 shares at the price of $0.81 back on Mar 23. After this action, Subainati Nabeel Paul now owns 85,672 shares of Avinger Inc, valued at $181 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AVGR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-192.88 for the present operating margin

+32.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for Avinger Inc stands at -213.02. The total capital return value is set at -69.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch -119.67. Equity return is now at value -392.01, with -77.48 for asset returns.

Based on Avinger Inc (AVGR), the company’s capital structure generated 394.57 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 79.78. Total debt to assets is 67.61, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 26.58. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.37.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.95, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.92. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.75 and the total asset turnover is 0.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.17.

Conclusion

To sum up, Avinger Inc (AVGR) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.