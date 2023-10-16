Aurora Cannabis Inc (ACB): A Technical Analysis

Aurora Cannabis Inc (NASDAQ: ACB) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 0.76x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.43. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Aurora Cannabis Inc (ACB) is $0.72, which is $0.27 above the current market price. The public float for ACB is 433.15M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.78% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ACB on October 16, 2023 was 20.19M shares.

ACB) stock’s latest price update

Aurora Cannabis Inc (NASDAQ: ACB)’s stock price has soared by 0.28 in relation to previous closing price of 0.50. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -11.16% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-10-11 that Cannabis companies in Canada have been struggling to gain market share. Competition is fierce, and growth rates have deteriorated significantly in recent years.

ACB’s Market Performance

Aurora Cannabis Inc (ACB) has experienced a -11.16% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -40.23% drop in the past month, and a -4.85% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.79%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.21% for ACB. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -23.60% for ACB’s stock, with a simple moving average of -25.82% for the last 200 days.

ACB Trading at -15.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.79%, as shares sank -48.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.02% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACB fell by -11.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -41.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6356. In addition, Aurora Cannabis Inc saw -45.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ACB

Equity return is now at value 56.08, with 32.61 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Aurora Cannabis Inc (ACB) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.