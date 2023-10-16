ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Ltd ADR’s (ASLN) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Ltd ADR (ASLN) has seen a -3.76% decrease in the past week, with a -37.86% drop in the past month, and a -54.45% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.83%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.40% for ASLN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -26.22% for ASLN stock, with a simple moving average of -58.36% for the last 200 days.

while the 36-month beta value is 1.66.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Ltd ADR (ASLN) is $15.67, which is $14.39 above the current market price. The public float for ASLN is 13.78M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.36% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ASLN on October 16, 2023 was 30.68K shares.

ASLN) stock’s latest price update

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: ASLN) has seen a decline in its stock price by -10.49 in relation to its previous close of 1.43. However, the company has experienced a -3.76% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-09-07 that SAN MATEO, Calif. and SINGAPORE, Sept. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: ASLN), a clinical-stage, immunology-focused biopharmaceutical company developing innovative treatments to transform the lives of patients, today announced that management will give an in-person company presentation at the H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference, to be held both virtually and in-person at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York City, from September 11 to 13, 2023.

Analysts’ Opinion of ASLN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ASLN stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for ASLN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ASLN in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $8 based on the research report published on July 09, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

ASLN Trading at -34.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASLN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.83%, as shares sank -35.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -43.86% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASLN fell by -3.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.6995. In addition, ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Ltd ADR saw -28.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ASLN

The total capital return value is set at -71.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch -81.44. Equity return is now at value -237.75, with -68.34 for asset returns.

Based on ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Ltd ADR (ASLN), the company’s capital structure generated 449.73 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 81.81. Total debt to assets is 61.49, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 354.52. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 64.49.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.24, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 6.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.63.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Ltd ADR (ASLN) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.