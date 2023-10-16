ASE Technology Holding Co.Ltd ADR (ASX): A Technical Analysis

ASE Technology Holding Co.Ltd ADR (NYSE: ASX) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.18.

The public float for ASX is 2.15B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.41% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ASX on October 16, 2023 was 4.92M shares.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

ASX) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of ASE Technology Holding Co.Ltd ADR (NYSE: ASX) has dropped by -2.54 compared to previous close of 7.86. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -0.65% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-08-02 that While passive income offers an essential backstop for your portfolio, you shouldn’t overpay for the privilege, which brings us to cheap dividend stocks for smart investors. Perhaps due to the unusual circumstances of the post-pandemic environment, you’ll be surprised at the deals you can grab.

ASX’s Market Performance

ASX’s stock has fallen by -0.65% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -2.79% and a quarterly drop of -7.26%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.05% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.94% for ASE Technology Holding Co.Ltd ADR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.10% for ASX’s stock, with a 1.22% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ASX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ASX stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for ASX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ASX in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $9.20 based on the research report published on July 28, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ASX Trading at -0.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.05%, as shares sank -0.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.52% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASX fell by -0.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.57. In addition, ASE Technology Holding Co.Ltd ADR saw 22.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ASX

Equity return is now at value 17.08, with 6.67 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, ASE Technology Holding Co.Ltd ADR (ASX) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.