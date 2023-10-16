Array Technologies Inc (ARRY) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Array Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: ARRY) is above average at 37.52x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.80.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 17 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Array Technologies Inc (ARRY) is $30.69, which is $8.95 above the current market price. The public float for ARRY is 146.57M, and currently, short sellers hold a 14.49% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ARRY on October 16, 2023 was 4.50M shares.

Array Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: ARRY)’s stock price has gone decline by -2.37 in comparison to its previous close of 19.44, however, the company has experienced a -1.86% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-10 that Climate change stocks are an important and controversial thematic area for investors. Runaway carbon emissions fears were overstated but net emissions continued to rise overall in 2022.

ARRY’s Market Performance

ARRY’s stock has fallen by -1.86% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -24.56% and a quarterly drop of -4.14%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.26% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.84% for Array Technologies Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -13.38% for ARRY’s stock, with a -10.08% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARRY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARRY stocks, with Janney repeating the rating for ARRY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ARRY in the upcoming period, according to Janney is $37 based on the research report published on June 28, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ARRY Trading at -15.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARRY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.26%, as shares sank -22.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.32% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARRY fell by -3.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.64. In addition, Array Technologies Inc saw -1.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ARRY starting from Hottinger Tyson, who sale 7,500 shares at the price of $25.04 back on Sep 01. After this action, Hottinger Tyson now owns 69,618 shares of Array Technologies Inc, valued at $187,825 using the latest closing price.

Patel Nipul M., the Chief Financial Officer of Array Technologies Inc, sale 54,593 shares at $23.12 during a trade that took place back on Aug 14, which means that Patel Nipul M. is holding 82,827 shares at $1,262,190 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ARRY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.04 for the present operating margin

+7.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for Array Technologies Inc stands at +0.27. The total capital return value is set at -1.62, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.43. Equity return is now at value 26.02, with 6.97 for asset returns.

Based on Array Technologies Inc (ARRY), the company’s capital structure generated 183.90 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 64.78. Total debt to assets is 45.69, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 590.80. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 61.02.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.09, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.89 and the total asset turnover is 1.14. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.79.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Array Technologies Inc (ARRY) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.