Antero Resources Corp (AR) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

The stock of Antero Resources Corp (AR) has seen a 8.50% increase in the past week, with a 1.79% gain in the past month, and a 21.90% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.86%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.47% for AR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.75% for AR’s stock, with a 11.45% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Antero Resources Corp (NYSE: AR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for AR is at 3.53. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

The average price suggested by analysts for AR is $32.35, which is $2.36 above the current market price. The public float for AR is 276.90M, and currently, shorts hold a 6.34% of that float. The average trading volume for AR on October 16, 2023 was 4.79M shares.

AR) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Antero Resources Corp (NYSE: AR) has increased by 1.79 when compared to last closing price of 27.34. Despite this, the company has experienced a 8.50% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PRNewsWire reported 2023-10-11 that DENVER, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Antero Resources (NYSE: AR) (“Antero” or the “Company”) announced today that the Company plans to issue its third quarter 2023 earnings release on Wednesday, October 25, 2023 after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange. A conference call is scheduled on Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 9:00 am MT to discuss the financial and operational results.

Analysts’ Opinion of AR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AR stocks, with Bernstein repeating the rating for AR by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for AR in the upcoming period, according to Bernstein is $29 based on the research report published on October 11, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AR Trading at 5.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.86%, as shares surge +5.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.98% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AR rose by +8.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.42. In addition, Antero Resources Corp saw -10.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AR starting from Kennedy Michael N., who sale 150,000 shares at the price of $21.07 back on May 05. After this action, Kennedy Michael N. now owns 941,832 shares of Antero Resources Corp, valued at $3,160,500 using the latest closing price.

Keenan W Howard JR, the Director of Antero Resources Corp, sale 779,755 shares at $31.34 during a trade that took place back on Dec 07, which means that Keenan W Howard JR is holding 4,000,000 shares at $24,435,884 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+49.86 for the present operating margin

+51.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for Antero Resources Corp stands at +21.69. The total capital return value is set at 37.53, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.52. Equity return is now at value 22.14, with 10.15 for asset returns.

Based on Antero Resources Corp (AR), the company’s capital structure generated 68.55 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.67. Total debt to assets is 31.50, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 60.30. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 35.78.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.90, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.39 and the total asset turnover is 0.59. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.44.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Antero Resources Corp (AR) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.