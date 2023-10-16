Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of TAL Education Group ADR (TAL)

The 36-month beta value for TAL is also noteworthy at -0.02.

The public float for TAL is 485.32M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.29% of that float. The average trading volume of TAL on October 16, 2023 was 6.45M shares.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

TAL) stock’s latest price update

TAL Education Group ADR (NYSE: TAL)’s stock price has gone rise by 2.53 in comparison to its previous close of 8.69, however, the company has experienced a -1.00% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-29 that TAL Education Group’s share price has done well in recent months, thanks to its Q1 results beat and favorable AI-related developments. However, the downside risk associated with TAL Education potentially reporting below-expectations results going forward has become more significant. A Hold rating for TAL Education Group is maintained; expectations for TAL Education are elevated, implying that positives have been priced into its shares.

TAL’s Market Performance

TAL Education Group ADR (TAL) has experienced a -1.00% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 20.41% rise in the past month, and a 41.43% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.55%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.40% for TAL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.74% for TAL’s stock, with a simple moving average of 29.97% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TAL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TAL stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for TAL by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for TAL in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $6.20 based on the research report published on May 01, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TAL Trading at 17.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TAL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.55%, as shares surge +23.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.47% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TAL fell by -1.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.43. In addition, TAL Education Group ADR saw 26.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TAL

Equity return is now at value -3.62, with -2.87 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, TAL Education Group ADR (TAL) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.