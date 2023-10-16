Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Snowflake Inc (SNOW)

The 36-month beta value for SNOW is also noteworthy at 0.76. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 25 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 rating it as “overweight,” 14 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for SNOW is $198.87, which is $36.64 above than the current price. The public float for SNOW is 300.12M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.44% of that float. The average trading volume of SNOW on October 16, 2023 was 4.60M shares.

SNOW) stock’s latest price update

Snowflake Inc (NYSE: SNOW) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 3.29 compared to its previous closing price of 157.16. However, the company has seen a gain of 0.32% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-16 that When Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK-A, NYSE: BRK-B ) CEO Warren Buffett loads up on a stock, you might be tempted to do what he does. That’s understandable, as Buffett is a legendary investor.

SNOW’s Market Performance

Snowflake Inc (SNOW) has seen a 0.32% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -0.05% decline in the past month and a -13.74% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.68%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.10% for SNOW. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.92% for SNOW’s stock, with a 3.34% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SNOW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SNOW stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for SNOW by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SNOW in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $195 based on the research report published on October 12, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SNOW Trading at 4.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SNOW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.68%, as shares surge +0.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.86% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SNOW rose by +0.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $154.75. In addition, Snowflake Inc saw 13.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SNOW starting from Slootman Frank, who sale 8,334 shares at the price of $163.68 back on Oct 11. After this action, Slootman Frank now owns 182,913 shares of Snowflake Inc, valued at $1,364,095 using the latest closing price.

Dageville Benoit, the President of Products of Snowflake Inc, sale 13,182 shares at $163.00 during a trade that took place back on Oct 10, which means that Dageville Benoit is holding 40,847 shares at $2,148,666 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SNOW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-40.52 for the present operating margin

+63.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for Snowflake Inc stands at -38.57. The total capital return value is set at -15.25, while invested capital returns managed to touch -14.60. Equity return is now at value -16.07, with -11.81 for asset returns.

Based on Snowflake Inc (SNOW), the company’s capital structure generated 4.61 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.41. Total debt to assets is 3.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.11. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.93.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 20.47, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.23 and the total asset turnover is 0.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.47.

Conclusion

In summary, Snowflake Inc (SNOW) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.