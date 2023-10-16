The 36-month beta value for GROM is also noteworthy at 0.98. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for GROM is $12.00, which is $18.58 above than the current price. The public float for GROM is 1.44M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.66% of that float. The average trading volume of GROM on October 16, 2023 was 828.89K shares.

GROM) stock’s latest price update

Grom Social Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ: GROM)’s stock price has soared by 12.70 in relation to previous closing price of 1.26. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -17.44% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-08 that Grom Social Enterprises (NASDAQ: GROM ) stock is taking a beating on Friday after the company went through a reverse stock split. A press release from the media, technology, and entertainment company announced the one-for-20 reverse stock split a couple of days ago.

GROM’s Market Performance

GROM’s stock has fallen by -17.44% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -36.61% and a quarterly drop of -79.32%. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.44% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 16.74% for Grom Social Enterprises Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -12.68% for GROM’s stock, with a -89.08% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

GROM Trading at -62.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GROM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.44%, as shares sank -37.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -79.24% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GROM fell by -17.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -94.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5838. In addition, Grom Social Enterprises Inc saw -95.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GROM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-135.08 for the present operating margin

+26.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for Grom Social Enterprises Inc stands at -300.98. The total capital return value is set at -28.09, while invested capital returns managed to touch -75.25. Equity return is now at value -73.51, with -49.53 for asset returns.

Based on Grom Social Enterprises Inc (GROM), the company’s capital structure generated 9.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.56. Total debt to assets is 6.88, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.82. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.41.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.03, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.39. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.67 and the total asset turnover is 0.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.92.

Conclusion

In summary, Grom Social Enterprises Inc (GROM) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.